Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth $107,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.15. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

