Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 41,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

