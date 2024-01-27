Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 890.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after buying an additional 310,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,481,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

