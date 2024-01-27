Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Northern Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NTRS opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $99.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

