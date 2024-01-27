Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

