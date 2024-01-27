Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lazard by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $39.50 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

