Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

