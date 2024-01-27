Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $503,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $54.68.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.