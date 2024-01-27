Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

