Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.20 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

