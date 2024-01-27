Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

