Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $630.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

