Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 132.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 173,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 666.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,585 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

