Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $468,000 in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL opened at $53.74 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.