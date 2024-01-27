Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

BLOK stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $620.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.