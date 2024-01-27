Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,773,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

