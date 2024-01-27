Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $482,000 Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after acquiring an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,492,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

