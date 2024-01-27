Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IMAX by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IMAX shares. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

