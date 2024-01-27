Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,204.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

