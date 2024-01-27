Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $842.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $844.60 and a 200 day moving average of $724.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $487.22 and a 52-week high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

