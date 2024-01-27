Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,520 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of SmartFinancial worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SmartFinancial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $413.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

