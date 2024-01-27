Raymond James Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

