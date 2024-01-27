Raymond James Raises Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $59.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBTX. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

