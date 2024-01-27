Raymond James Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $175.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

