Raymond James Trims Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Target Price to $15.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.