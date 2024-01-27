RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.27

Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 116256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RYZB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RayzeBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get RayzeBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYZB

RayzeBio Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.59). Research analysts predict that RayzeBio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RayzeBio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter worth $330,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000.

RayzeBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.