Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.94. Reading International shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 18,393 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

