Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,984,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,055,000 after buying an additional 430,880 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. 5,696,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

