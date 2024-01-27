Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of RCRUY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.95. 131,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Recruit has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

