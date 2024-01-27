Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Recruit Stock Performance
Shares of RCRUY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.95. 131,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Recruit has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
About Recruit
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.