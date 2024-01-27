Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,331,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 67.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

