Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Health Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regional Health Properties by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Health Properties by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Featured Stories

