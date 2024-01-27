Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Health Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Regional Health Properties stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.52.
Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
