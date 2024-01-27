Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

