Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,228,000 after acquiring an additional 93,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $220.97 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.