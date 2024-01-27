Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Remark stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
