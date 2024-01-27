Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Remark stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 638,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

