Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.07. Remedent shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Remedent Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company also offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

