Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPHM. Bank of America cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.23. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

