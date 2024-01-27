Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

