Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 27th (BSET, CPA, CPK, GENC, HZO, IMAX, LFUS, OSK, RDY, TU)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 27th:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

