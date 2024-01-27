Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.94 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

