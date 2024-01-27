Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$177.93.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$166.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$155.82. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$170.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

