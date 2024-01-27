Research Analysts Set Expectations for CACI International Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $5.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

CACI International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $342.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.83 and a 200 day moving average of $329.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38,049.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 203.0% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.