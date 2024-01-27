Research Analysts Set Expectations for Helen of Troy Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

