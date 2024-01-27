Research Analysts Set Expectations for WNS (Holdings) Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WNS in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

