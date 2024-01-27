Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 27th (AMGN, MORN, MRNS, NEU, NLY, SHOP, SOHU, STKS, VALE, WABC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, January 27th:
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
