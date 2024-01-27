Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 27th (AMGN, MORN, MRNS, NEU, NLY, SHOP, SOHU, STKS, VALE, WABC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, January 27th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

