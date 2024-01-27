ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $195.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ResMed traded as high as $194.80 and last traded at $194.64. 479,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 895,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.35.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.60.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Ossiam raised its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

