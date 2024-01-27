Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 73,500.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. 964,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.