Reviewing BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU) & Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) and BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Code Chain New Continent and BAIYU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Chain New Continent 0 0 0 0 N/A BAIYU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

34.8% of Code Chain New Continent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of BAIYU shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Code Chain New Continent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BAIYU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Code Chain New Continent has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAIYU has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Code Chain New Continent and BAIYU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Chain New Continent N/A -16.61% -10.20% BAIYU -2.27% -0.91% -0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Code Chain New Continent and BAIYU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Chain New Continent $25.03 million 0.14 -$26.97 million N/A N/A BAIYU $156.84 million 0.04 $4.53 million N/A N/A

BAIYU has higher revenue and earnings than Code Chain New Continent.

Summary

Code Chain New Continent beats BAIYU on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China. Code Chain New Continent Limited is based in Chengdu, China.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. The company serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as TD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BAIYU Holdings, Inc. in October 2023. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

