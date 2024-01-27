Reviewing Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Immatics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $182.13 million 4.92 $39.53 million ($1.21) -9.65 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Immatics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Immatics has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immatics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immatics presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Immatics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immatics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics -113.43% -38.27% -20.60% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immatics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its products pipeline includes IMA203 that targets solid tumors, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA203CD8, a cell therapy product that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA204 that targets tumor stroma, which is in preclinical stage; and IMA30x, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate, which is in preclinical stage. The company also develops TCR Bispecifics products, including IMA401, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; and IMA402 and IMA403, which are in preclinical stages. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Corporation to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.