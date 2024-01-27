Reviewing My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

AvidXchange has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and My Size’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $362.83 million 6.16 -$101.28 million ($0.34) -32.38 My Size $4.46 million 0.33 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvidXchange.

70.4% of AvidXchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -18.71% -6.17% -1.92% My Size -127.18% -211.41% -106.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AvidXchange and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 4 6 0 2.60 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvidXchange currently has a consensus price target of $12.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. My Size has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 266.75%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Summary

AvidXchange beats My Size on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

