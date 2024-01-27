Reviewing Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Simon Property Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $137.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.97%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 5.74% 3.69% 1.52% Simon Property Group 39.93% 64.91% 6.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Simon Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.54 $41.92 million $0.31 38.10 Simon Property Group $5.29 billion 8.75 $2.14 billion $6.75 21.03

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.